Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

WFC opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

