Wells Fargo & Company Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $59.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

