WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,234.79

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.79 ($15.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,148 ($14.56). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,191 ($15.11), with a volume of 352,307 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.30) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,530.61%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.08) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($12,672.84). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

