William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

