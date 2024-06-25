Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

