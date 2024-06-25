WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 1,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 118.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.