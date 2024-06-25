Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $175.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Wix.com by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

