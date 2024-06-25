Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
