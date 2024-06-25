Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 273,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 66.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

