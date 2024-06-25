Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.960–0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.96)-(0.83) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of WOLF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

