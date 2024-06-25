Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $14.09. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 1,713,932 shares traded.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.