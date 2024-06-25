Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Trading Up 4.5%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 34,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

