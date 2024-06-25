Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

