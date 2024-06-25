Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.