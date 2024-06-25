Wrapped AVAX Price Hits $25.22 on Major Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $134.42 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $25.22 or 0.00041221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,330,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,464,286.0105577. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.23685604 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1079 active market(s) with $23,468,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars.

