Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

