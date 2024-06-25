Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
