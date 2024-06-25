XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.45.

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. XPO has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.