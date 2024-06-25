YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 439 ($5.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £508.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 412 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.80.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,760.37). 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

