Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $135.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.