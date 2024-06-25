Zacks Research Comments on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

