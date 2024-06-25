Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

