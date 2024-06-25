Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

