Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.02. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 128,219 shares.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZETA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.