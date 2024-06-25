Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,193 shares of company stock worth $6,427,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

