1,000 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,119. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

