10,632 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,454. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

