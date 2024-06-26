13,808 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

