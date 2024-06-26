1,431 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $378.41 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.26 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.31 and its 200-day moving average is $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

