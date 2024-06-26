15,084 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 179,739 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 240.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

