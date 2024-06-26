1,758 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,236 shares of company stock worth $81,793,845. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

