178 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.