21,234 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 194,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.33%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.