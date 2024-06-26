2,410 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

