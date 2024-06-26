32,577 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

