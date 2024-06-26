3,397 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International
In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE JCI opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
