46,020 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.
Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
