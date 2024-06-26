5,098 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

