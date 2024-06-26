556 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in CubeSmart by 25.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,325,000 after acquiring an additional 601,530 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

