5,581 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $125,689,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

