6,313 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,551,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,597,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cameco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

