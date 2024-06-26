6,884 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HGV opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.