7,098 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,528,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

