7,413 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.