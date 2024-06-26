749 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

