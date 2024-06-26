92,918 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.05. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

