AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

