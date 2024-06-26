Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,511,000 after buying an additional 388,067 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 55,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

