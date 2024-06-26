Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.86. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 774,375 shares.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.