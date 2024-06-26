Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $158.19 and last traded at $159.84. Approximately 9,314,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 65,617,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 516,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

