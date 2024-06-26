AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $209,000 Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

(Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.